US-Iran truce shows cracks as war flares in Lebanon

At least 182 people were killed and nearly 900 wounded on Wednesday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Hezbollah responded on Thursday, saying it had fired rockets towards Israel and accusing it of violating the US-Iran truce, which was agreed late Tuesday.

Israel had said earlier its battle against the Lebanese group was not part of the ceasefire, an argument echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, days before he is due to lead talks with Tehran in Pakistan.

"If Iran wants to let this negotiation fall apart...over Lebanon, which has nothing to do with them, and which the United States never once said was part of the ceasefire, that's ultimately their choice," he said.

But Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf appeared to threaten the ceasefire, posting on X that the "workable basis on which to negotiate" had already been violated, making further talks "unreasonable".

Ghalibaf listed three alleged US violations of the truce plan: the continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace, and a denial of the country's right to enrichment.

Adding to the fragility of the truce -- agreed hours before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump -- a senior US official said Iran's 10-point plan was not the same set of conditions the White House had agreed to in order to pause the war.

In Lebanon, where UN rights chief Volker Turk called the scale of killing "horrific", strikes across the capital Beirut without warning triggered scenes of horror and panic.

"People started running left and right, and smoke was billowing," said Ali Younes, who was waiting for his wife near Corniche al-Mazraa, one of the areas targeted.

More than 1,700 people have been killed in Lebanon since Israel launched airstrikes and a ground invasion last month, local officials said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned they would "fulfil our duty and deliver a response" if Israel did not cease its strikes, while Hezbollah said it had a "right" to respond.