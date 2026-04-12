GAP: Yulo could’ve won gold

The younger brother of double Olympics champion finished the floor exercise final in seventh place after scoring 13.600 points.

Meanwhile Dolgopyat, a Tokyo Summer Games gold medalist, won the final with a score of 14.500 points.

“If he did not have a foot injury he could easily beat Artem Dolgopyat,” Carrion told DAILY TRIBUNE in an online conversation.

Yulo still has a chance to end his World Cup campaign with another top finish as he is competing in the men’s horizontal bar as of press time.

Carrion said the two-time FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships bronze medalist will push through despite the injury.

“Yes’ cause it’s only one landing unlike the floor exercise. There he had to do several landings and his foot is killing him,” Carrion said.

Yulo has already won three medals in the World Cup despite starting his senior career last February.

He won a gold medal in the Antalya leg in Turkey in the floor exercise last March.