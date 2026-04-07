Local fish prices remain stable in Western Visayas amid fuel price hikes

ILOILO CITY — Despite the continuing surge in petroleum prices due to Middle East tensions, local fishery product prices remain stable across markets in Western Visayas, the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) 6 reported.
Regional Director Remia Aparri said during a media briefing that she personally monitored prices at Estancia Fish Port, one of the largest fish ports in the province, and confirmed that supply is sufficient to meet the needs of the population.
“The region currently has a 118% fish sufficiency rate, which means we have more than enough local supply to support our communities,” Aparri said.
However, she cautioned that the prices of imported fishery products may still be affected by the rising cost of fuel, which could increase transport and logistics expenses.
Aparri encouraged the public to support and prioritize local fishery products, emphasizing that buying local not only ensures food security but also helps stabilize the market during times of economic pressure.
The DA-BFAR 6 continues to monitor both supply and price trends to prevent potential disruptions and ensure consumers have access to fresh and affordable seafood.