Local fish prices remain stable in Western Visayas amid fuel price hikes

ILOILO CITY — Despite the continuing surge in petroleum prices due to Middle East tensions, local fishery product prices remain stable across markets in Western Visayas, the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) 6 reported.

Regional Director Remia Aparri said during a media briefing that she personally monitored prices at Estancia Fish Port, one of the largest fish ports in the province, and confirmed that supply is sufficient to meet the needs of the population.