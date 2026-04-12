Peace is not merely the silence of guns. It is built through justice, solidarity, humanitarian access and trust between peoples. It demands the courage to listen and to compromise.

That is the very essence of multilateralism: preventing conflict, alleviating suffering, maintaining dialogue and building a lasting peace.

Normandy knows the cost of war. It also knows the power of reconciliation and collective commitment, which raised Europe from the ruins and inspired the world.

As we face the challenges of our time, let us draw on that memory to find the courage to act for peace.

Landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices exact a devastating toll on civilians, especially children. As conflicts multiply and military spending skyrockets, these dangers are deepening.

These weapons do not disappear when the fighting is over. They lurk in fields in Colombia, Ethiopia, Lebanon and Myanmar; amid the rubble in Gaza; and in communities across Syria. They kill thousands each year and injure a great many more — often long after conflict ends.

Mine action plays a critical role in places where peace is fragile, the humanitarian response urgent, and development precarious. It allows the United Nations and its partners to work in greater safety and enables ravaged communities to recover and rebuild.

On this International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, I call on all Member States to join and adhere to the relevant instruments — including the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention — and urge those that have withdrawn to rejoin. Failing to preserve these vital instruments will only weaken civilian protections and add to the 100 million innocent lives already in peril.

This year’s theme — “Invest in peace, Invest in mine action” —highlights the need to accelerate mine clearance, enhance risk education, expand victim assistance, reduce weapons stockpiles and advocate for a mine-free world.

We must eradicate the threat posed by these weapons — so all people everywhere can live in safety and with hope.

This World Autism Awareness Day, we celebrate the inherent dignity and worth of all autistic people.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities makes it clear that all of us, regardless of neurodiversity or other differences, are members of the human family, entitled to enjoy the entire range of human rights. Yet in turbulent times, harmful stigmas are resurfacing and eroding the progress we have made towards inclusion and equality.

Like anyone else, autistic people should be able to shape their own lives — and help to shape our shared future. They bring talents, perspectives and contributions that make the world a better place.