But this year’s theme points to the solution: “Where water flows, equality grows.”

It’s time for governments to scale up investment and strengthen national water and sanitation systems, through improved delivery capacities, workforce training and reliable financing. Developed countries must share the technologies, expertise and financing required to build safe, sustainable and resilient water and sanitation infrastructure. And women must be at the decision-making table to ensure these systems meet their needs.

Too often, water is a source of conflict. But it can also unite people and be a contributor to peace. This year’s UN Water Conference will bring the world together to accelerate progress on water and sanitation for all.

Together, let’s make water a force for gender equality, and let the benefits flow to every community in the world.

Climate chaos is rewriting the rules of weather, with record heat, longer droughts, rising seas and ever more frequent and extreme disasters. Accurate, trusted science is our first line of defense.

The World Meteorological Organization and national services help keep us safe by weaving a global web of data, from land, sea, air and space — turning measurements into forecasts, and forecasts into early warnings. Yet the global observing system is under strain, with critical gaps, especially in least developed countries and small island developing States.

This year’s theme, Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow, is a call to action. Governments, development banks and the private sector must scale up support for our global observing backbone, from surface stations to satellites, and ensure data is shared openly and equitably. And we must accelerate Early Warnings for All so that, by 2027, every person is protected by life-saving alerts. Investing in observation pays many times over — strengthening peace, security, resilience and sustainable development.

By observing today, we can protect tomorrow — for people, for planet, for prosperity, and for generations to come.