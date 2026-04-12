Excise the excise tax for Pinoys’ relief

Oil prices have spiked due to geopolitical uncertainty, “the keyword is uncertainty,” Balbieran stresses.

A brief ceasefire talk quickly gave way to renewed conflict, making prices “sticky downward.”

He invoked the classic “rocket and feather” phenomenon under the country’s oil deregulation law, in which prices shoot up like a rocket when global costs rise, as oil firms protect profits and inventory strategies, but descend slowly like a feather when they fall.

The Philippines, a net oil importer with a peso weakened against the dollar, feels this acutely. So far, the pain has been concentrated in the transport sector, but if the crisis drags on another one to two months, pushing the total to 2 to 3 months, in which food prices will catch up, and gross domestic product (GDP) growth could approach zero.

Yet Balbieran is not sounding a doomsday alarm but points to an ongoing infrastructure push as a potential buffer.

“What we want is for infrastructure spending — payments and procurement—to offset rising prices,” he explained.

Construction workers and related sectors stand to benefit most, provided government and private projects accelerate. The real danger, he says, lies in a double crisis: oil shock plus stalled infrastructure, which could drag year-end GDP significantly lower.

He also flags risks beyond domestic borders. A potential escalation in the Middle East could trigger an overseas Filipino workers (OFW) repatriation crisis.

With 60 to 70 percent of overseas Filipino workers possibly returning if power infrastructure is targeted, remittances, the lifeblood of dollar reserves, could plummet.

Balbieran does not discount the risk of broader regional fallout. Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s emergency powers, the government should immediately reduce excise taxes on fuel to encourage spending.

This, he argues, must come on top of, rather than in place of, cash subsidies for low-income families and targeted oil discounts for transport operators, such as jeepney and bus drivers.

“Why do we have to choose? This is already an emergency — especially for lower-income groups,” he said.

“We don’t need to choose anymore. Decisions have already been delayed. We should implement all of them.”

Balbieran acknowledged the orthodox view that higher excise taxes during price spikes help fund subsidies.

But he counters that with oil consumption already declining, continued heavy taxation risks a “silent journey to depression” for lower-income Filipinos.

Instead, the government should redirect unused infrastructure funds (notably from the 2025 and 2026 budgets) and treat the situation like a pandemic response, distributing cash widely to households, which make up about 76 percent of the economy.

“There’s no point in over-calculating who gets aid and who doesn’t,” he insisted. “We should rescue Filipino families.”

He is equally blunt on fiscal optics. While some worry about revenue loss from tax cuts, Balbieran noted that VAT on oil automatically rises with prices, and other revenue streams (income tax and VAT from non-oil sectors remain robust.

The middle class, a major taxpayer group, must be protected to keep the economy humming. “You want them to survive.”