Drivers warn of transport crisis

They argue that the current fare system no longer reflects real-world fuel costs, noting that diesel prices have more than doubled compared to previous years. Veteran operators said the minimum fare of P13 was set when fuel cost around P64 per liter, making current rates “mathematically outdated.”

One operator, David, said fare adjustments should follow a more responsive formula, suggesting at least a P0.50 increase for every P6 rise in fuel prices.

The strain has forced cooperatives to dip into emergency funds just to maintain operations. JP, a transport cooperative member, said they recently spent P70,000 from their fund to subsidize fuel for members to avoid a shutdown.

Bulk fuel purchases have also become significantly heavier on budgets, with 4,000 liters now costing around P400,000 — nearly double previous costs.

Turing, a driver-operator, said some routes have been reduced to operating only three days a week to conserve fuel and prevent losses. Others are reportedly close to halting operations entirely.

Drivers also raised concerns over the government’s modernization program, which they described as financially unsustainable. Monthly amortizations for modernized jeepneys reportedly reach up to P60,000, adding pressure on already strained incomes.