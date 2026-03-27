Marcos pushes ASEAN Summit despite oil crisis, trims costs

The summit, which is expected to cost more than P20 billion, has drawn calls for budget cuts, including a proposal by Batangas Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste to reduce the allocation to P10 billion and redirect savings to fuel crisis relief.

Hosting recalibrated

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the President has ordered a recalibration of the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 hosting, scaling down non-essential activities to reduce expenses.

Under the revised plan, about 650 preparatory meetings will be held online instead of in person.

To implement the directive, Recto, as chair of the ASEAN National Organizing Committee, issued a memorandum on 27 March instructing host agencies to shift preparatory meetings—from working groups to ministerial levels—to virtual platforms.

He also directed the Department of Foreign Affairs to “hold diplomatic briefings to incorporate appropriate messaging and other changes with the substantive deliverables.”

“But a stripped-down ASEAN activity will still be able to achieve its goal of strengthening regional unity and forging a common response to mounting global challenges,” Recto said.

He added that the adjustment reflects the need to respond to current global challenges.

“That alone compels ASEAN 2026 to redesign how the meetings will be conducted and realign activities to the most urgent. Ang gusto natin ay siguraduhin na ang ASEAN ay tumutugon sa tunay na problema ng karaniwang mamamayan, hindi lang ng Pilipinas, pero sa buong rehiyon. Hindi ito panahon para sa engrandeng seremonya. Panahon ito ng mabilis na aksyon, pagtutulungan, at konkretong solusyon,” Recto said.

“The pomp and the pageantry will have to give way to problem-solving. But we believe that ceremonies will still honor tradition as it celebrates unity,” he added.

Recto said the scaled-down activities are expected to generate savings that will be redirected to programs aimed at cushioning the impact of the oil crisis on vulnerable sectors.

“As host, we remain committed to our goal of ASEAN, not merely as a platform for dialogue, but as a force for coordinated action and dynamic leadership in a time of crisis. As ASEAN chair, the Philippines must lead the way in forging common action that responds to the needs of the Filipino people and the broader ASEAN community,” he said.