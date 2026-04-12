Chinabank shows card linking with Google Wallet

The bank noted that only compatible devices with near-field communication (NFC) capability can support contactless payments. Users must also ensure that Google Pay is set as the default payment application on their device.

Once linked, customers can use their smartphones for tap-to-pay purchases at terminals that accept contactless payments, offering a convenient alternative to physical cards.

The bank said the integration supports the shift toward digital payments, allowing users to carry out transactions more efficiently while maintaining security through built-in authentication features.

Chinabank also reminded clients that deposits are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to P1 million per depositor. The bank is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.