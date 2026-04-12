Chinabank shows card linking with Google Wallet

China Banking Corp. (Chinabank) has outlined a step-by-step process for clients who want to use their CBC cards with Google Pay by linking them to Google Wallet for seamless digital transactions.
In an advisory, the bank said users must download the Google Wallet app and add their payment card by either scanning the card or manually entering the required details. Users are then required to review and accept the terms and conditions before completing the setup.
The bank noted that only compatible devices with near-field communication (NFC) capability can support contactless payments. Users must also ensure that Google Pay is set as the default payment application on their device.
Once linked, customers can use their smartphones for tap-to-pay purchases at terminals that accept contactless payments, offering a convenient alternative to physical cards.
The bank said the integration supports the shift toward digital payments, allowing users to carry out transactions more efficiently while maintaining security through built-in authentication features.
Chinabank also reminded clients that deposits are insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. up to P1 million per depositor. The bank is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.