CCI France names new president

Philip Mareschal, head of property management at JLL Philippines, has been appointed president of the French business chamber in the country, CCI France Philippines (CCIFP).

The chamber’s former vice president, chairman of the sustainability committee and board member since 2021 replaced outgoing president Jacques Christophe Branellec, who led CCIFP for the past four years.

Mareschal thanked Branellec for his dedication, vision and steady guidance that have laid a solid foundation for CCIFP’s continued growth and impact. Meanwhile, he brings with him a strong track record of engagement within the Chamber in his new role and remains committed to building on the work accomplished and the values that have long guided the organization.