Baste expands clout, leads PDP, RAGE

“The mayor of Davao City has been officially appointed as President of PDP Laban… Long live Mr. Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte!!” Padilla said.

Duterte, the son of former President Rodrigo Duterte and brother of Vice President Sara Duterte, previously served as the party’s executive vice president before assuming interim leadership in June 2025. He continues to serve as Davao City mayor.

The transition followed Padilla’s decision to take a leave from party leadership to focus on legislative duties. No specific policy direction was outlined, but the move signals continuity within the party.

Parallel to his formal assumption of party leadership, Duterte has also been designated as central convenor of the Reform Alliance for Good Governance and Accountability (RAGE Coalition), launched on 12 April at Club Filipino.

The coalition brings together PDP, Partido Reporma, Reform PH, and more than 600 organizations nationwide, spanning sectoral and grassroots groups advocating governance reforms.

Organizers said the alliance aims to promote accountability in government, address corruption and alleged misuse of public funds, and respond to rising living costs.

“The alliance is a consolidation of forces calling for transparency, responsiveness, and people-centered governance,” convenors said during the launch.

Duterte’s dual roles in both the ruling party and a broad-based coalition mark his first significant expansion into national politics, beyond his base in Davao City where he previously served as vice mayor and acting mayor before reassuming the mayoralty.

The developments position Duterte as a key figure in consolidating political forces aligned with his family, as efforts to build a wider reform platform gain ground ahead of future national contests.