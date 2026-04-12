Baste Duterte named PDP-Laban president

“The Mayor of Davao City has been officially appointed as President of PDP-Laban. Brother of the Vice President and son of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Long live Mr. Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte,” Padilla said.

Duterte, the youngest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte and brother of Vice President Sara Duterte, previously served as PDP-Laban’s executive vice president before assuming interim leadership in June 2025.

Despite taking on the party’s top post, Duterte will continue to serve as mayor of Davao City, a position he secured in the 2025 polls and later assumed permanently following his father’s arrest over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the administration’s war on drugs.

Padilla did not outline specific policy directions under Duterte’s leadership but underscored continuity in the party’s mission and commitment to its nationwide base.