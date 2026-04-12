Baguio fuel prices ease, shortages persist — BCPO

BAGUIO CITY — Motorists in Baguio City saw slight relief in fuel prices, although supply shortages continue to affect several stations, according to the latest monitoring by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO).
The price comparison, covering 7 a.m. on April 11 to 7 a.m. on April 12, showed modest adjustments across major fuel stations in the city.
Regular gasoline posted the most notable decreases, with major players and independent stations reducing prices by around P3.00 to P4.00 per liter over the 24-hour period.
Premium gasoline prices also declined slightly at select stations, with rollbacks ranging from P1.00 to P2.00 per liter.
Diesel prices, meanwhile, reflected more modest and localized changes. Some stations recorded slight reductions, making them more competitive, while others maintained previous price levels, underscoring the need for motorists to compare prices across stations.
Kerosene supply remains limited, with only one monitored station reporting available stock on both dates. Authorities advised residents dependent on kerosene to verify availability directly with fuel retailers.
The report also noted localized shortages, with some stations temporarily out of stock or out of service for certain fuel types, adding to the challenges faced by motorists.
The BCPO said its monitoring aims to provide transparency and guide the public amid ongoing fuel price volatility.