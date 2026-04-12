Baguio fuel prices ease, shortages persist — BCPO

BAGUIO CITY — Motorists in Baguio City saw slight relief in fuel prices, although supply shortages continue to affect several stations, according to the latest monitoring by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO).

The price comparison, covering 7 a.m. on April 11 to 7 a.m. on April 12, showed modest adjustments across major fuel stations in the city.

Regular gasoline posted the most notable decreases, with major players and independent stations reducing prices by around P3.00 to P4.00 per liter over the 24-hour period.