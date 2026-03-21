Baguio fuel prices surge past P100/L amid global energy crisis

The local price surge is a direct domestic symptom of the ongoing global energy crisis. International conflicts and trade restrictions have severely constrained the global supply of crude oil, leading to record-high benchmarks.

As a country heavily reliant on imported petroleum, the Philippines is particularly vulnerable to these fluctuations. Data show that even within a single city, price disparities exist depending on logistics and stock timing across stations. However, the overarching trend points to a steady increase in costs, reducing the purchasing power of the average consumer.

The broader implications of rising pump prices extend beyond the transportation sector. High fuel costs act as a catalyst for inflation across the entire economy. As the cost of transporting goods increases, the prices of basic commodities—particularly food and construction materials—also rise, creating a compounding effect on the cost of living.

In Baguio City, where the mountainous terrain necessitates higher fuel consumption for logistics, these price hikes hit local businesses and commuters harder than in flatter regions. The volatility seen in BCPO monitoring charts suggests that the global market has yet to stabilize, leaving local economies in a state of constant adjustment.

Furthermore, the situation highlights a shift in consumer behavior and resource management. The wide range of prices across different police station jurisdictions—ranging from P99.00 to P121.00 per liter for diesel at various points—encourages “fuel hunting,” which may lead to localized congestion at cheaper stations.

The scarcity of kerosene, listed as available at only one station, further underscores how specialized fuels are becoming increasingly difficult to procure.

This local snapshot confirms that the global energy crisis is no longer just a high-level geopolitical issue, but a daily financial struggle for individuals and small businesses navigating a high-inflation environment.