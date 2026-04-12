Awards honor Globe’s sustainability practices

For the second consecutive year, Globe was named Most Sustainable Mobile Network and Most Active Mobile Network for the Environment at the 2026 Consumer Choice Awards (CCA) by Standard Insights, reinforcing its leadership in responsible technology and sustainable business practices. The recognition, along with Excellence in Digital Literacy and Safety, also marks the fourth time Globe has been honored for sustainability by Standard Insights.

The Standard Insights’ CCA is a research-driven recognition program based in New York, USA that honors brands across industries based on consumer sentiment and data. These wins signal that environmental, social and governance performance has become a decisive factor in the Philippine telco landscape.