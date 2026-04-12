3 humpback whales spotted

“She’s one of our adoptable whales and a true regular in the Babuyan Marine Corridor,” Balyena.org said, noting she was observed by their monitoring team on two consecutive days.

Mary F Hill was first seen alone in 2023, later accompanied by another adult whale, and shortly after, with a calf — an observation the group says strongly suggests she gave birth in the area.

“This season, we’ve seen her alone again… could it be a sign that another calf is on the way?” the group added.

Meanwhile, two additional whales were also documented this season: Flappy (PH022) and a newly recorded whale nicknamed Nike.

Flappy has been spotted multiple times and observed performing lobtailing behavior, including tail slaps, which helped inspire its name, according to Balyena.org.

Nike, meanwhile, has not yet been assigned an official PH identification number. The nickname comes from a distinctive tick mark-shaped pattern on its tail that resembles the Nike logo.

“Each whale we identify helps us better understand the population using the Babuyan Marine Corridor, and through our Adopt-A-Whale Program, you can be part of that journey,” the group said.

The whales may be adopted through the group’s program via bit.ly/BALYENA2023ADOPTAWHALE.

Humpback whales (Megaptera novaeangliae) migrate annually to the Babuyan Marine Corridor in Northern Luzon between January and May to breed, calve and nurse. It remains the only confirmed humpback whale breeding ground in the Philippines.

The endangered species is commonly seen in the area engaging in breaching, tail slapping, and singing behaviors, often in mother-and-calf pairs.