PNP seizes P700-M smuggled perfumes in Valenzuela raid

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information received by the Office of the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (SILG) regarding the alleged illegal importation of the products, followed by a series of surveillance activities.

After confirming the reported activities, the CIDG coordinated with the BOC for the issuance of a Letter of Authority signed by Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno.

Police identified the suspects as alias “Allen,” a Chinese national, and an unidentified cohort, both currently at large.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. described the operation as a significant blow against organized illegal trade.

“This is a major blow to syndicates undermining our economy. Hindi lang ito usapin ng buwis—we are protecting our local industries from unfair competition. We will not allow the Philippines to be a haven for illegal goods,” Nartatez said.

“Our intelligence suggests this isn’t just a local operation. Maaaring isang malaking supply chain ito. Hinihimay na namin ang mga dokumento para matunton kung saan-saang mga mall at online shops ito dinadala. No one is safe from our follow-up operations,” he added.

During the raid, police found assorted imported perfumes suspected of lacking proper certification and regulatory compliance.

The items were inspected and seized in the presence of warehouse caretaker Rodolfo Palorina and security guard Lendy Inion.

Samples of the confiscated items will be submitted to the DTI to verify compliance with mandatory certification requirements, including the Philippine Standard (PS) Quality and/or Safety Mark or the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker.

Police said quality control verification will also be conducted to ensure that the products meet Philippine National Standards (PNS) before distribution, in line with consumer protection measures.

“These uncertified products might also be dangerous. Walang clearance mula sa regulatory agencies, kaya hindi natin alam kung anong kemikal ang hinalo rito. Puwedeng magdulot ito ng malalang skin allergies o lason sa katawan. We are saving our consumers from potential hospital bills and long-term health issues,” Nartatez said.

All confiscated items are now under the custody of the Bureau of Customs for safekeeping.

A criminal complaint for violation of Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, is being prepared against the suspects for filing before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Valenzuela City.