Two boys die of suffocation in Olongapo City

Other commenters questioned why they were unable to open the doors to escape.

But some commenters sided with empathy, saying that people should not be quick to judge the parents and that no one wants that incident to happen.

On Wednesday, two four-year-old boys died due to suffocation after entering a parked vehicle at Barangay Barretto.

In an investigation by the Olongapo City Police Station 6, the two were playing with their other cousins when they opted to play inside the parked vehicle.

CCTV footage shows the two boys entering the vehicle. After three hours, the two were found inside the car.

One of the boys was already dead while the other was unconscious. Despite the efforts to save the other boy, he eventually passed away.

Reports say that the two died due to extreme heat and lack of air inside the vehicle.

Heatstroke inside vehicles in the Philippines is a fatal risk, particularly during the hot dry season, with temperatures rising dramatically within minutes and leading to deaths from suffocation and extreme dehydration.

Children and drivers are at risk, with cases often occurring in locked, parked cars, prompting health warnings on symptoms like dizziness, disorientation, and organ failure.