Death of two kids in Olongapo City earns mixed reactions from netizens

Other commenters questioned why they were unable to open the doors to escape.

But some commenters sided with empathy, citing that people should not be quick to judge the parents and that no one wants that incident to happen.

On Wednesday, two boys aged four years old died due to suffocation after entering a parked vehicle at Barangay Barretto.

In the investigation of Olongapo City Police Station 6, the two were playing along with their other cousins when they opted to play at the parked vehicle.

A CCTV footage shows the two boys enter the said vehicle. After three hours, the two were found inside the car.

One of the boys was already dead while the other was unconscious. Despite the efforts to save the other boy, he eventually passed away.

Reports cite that the two died due to extreme heat and lack of air inside the said vehicle.

Heatstroke inside vehicles in the Philippines is a fatal risk, particularly during the hot dry season, with temperatures rising dramatically within minutes, leading to deaths from suffocation and extreme dehydration.

Children and drivers are at risk, with cases often occurring in locked, parked cars, prompting health warnings on symptoms like dizziness, disorientation, and organ failure.