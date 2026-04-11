Taylor Swift and Kelce Travis’s touchdown to forever

“Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me!”

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s wedding date has been revealed, and the day that love finally crosses the end zone is quickly approaching!

A source tells Entertainment Tonight (ET) that they are getting married on 3 July in New York City, and guests are told to block off their entire weekend.

It’s said that the couple is taking extra precautions to make sure their wedding details stay under the radar, including watermarking the invites.



"Each save-the-date has the guests' names written in the background, so if any photos were to leak, they would know who it’s coming from," the source says.⁠

The two officially announced their engagement on 26 August 2025 in a joint Instagram post, including a proposal straight out of fairyland, featuring Taylor’s 10-carat diamond ring

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple wrote.

It’s said that Taylor wants their wedding to be memorable for guests, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the event that happens once every few lifetimes.