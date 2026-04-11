Tanker with smuggled diesel intercepted

The operation was launched following intelligence reports about a suspicious vessel anchored off Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental, allegedly being serviced by motorized bancas distributing diesel without proper authorization.

Authorities identified the vessel as M/T Coral Song, which reportedly had no coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Customs.

A joint sea patrol involving multiple units — including the Regional Maritime Unit 10, Bureau of Customs 10, Philippine Coast Guard–Northern Mindanao District, and other police units — led to the interception.

Laboratory tests conducted by Société Générale de Surveillance Philippines confirmed that the diesel was unmarked and had not undergone proper processing by the Bureau of Customs.

Arrested were the vessel’s 71-year-old captain, a native of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, and its 63-year-old chief mate from Batad, Iloilo.

The suspects are now detained at the Villanueva Municipal Police Station, while the vessel and its cargo have been turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Northern Mindanao for proper disposition pending the filing of charges.