Dismissed cop, accomplice nabbed in Bulacan police killing

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A dismissed police officer and an alleged accomplice were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bulacan policeman, ending a region-wide manhunt that lasted less than 48 hours.

In a report on Tuesday, the Police Regional Office 3 announced the apprehension of two suspects linked to the killing of an officer from the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office.

The arrests were carried out on 10 March in Bulakan and Obando, Bulacan, less than two days after the shooting incident on 8 March.

PRO3 Regional Director Jess B. Mendez lauded the operating units for their swift and coordinated response, emphasizing the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

“This rapid resolution, especially when a dismissed officer is involved, reaffirms our dedication to integrity and ensures that justice is swiftly delivered for this crime,” he said.

The incident occurred at a basketball court inside a subdivision in Barangay Panginay, Guiguinto, Bulacan, where a police officer was shot and killed. A female civilian was also injured during the attack.

Initial investigations pointed to a former police officer as the alleged gunman. The suspect had previously been assigned in Obando, Bulacan. His alleged accomplice is believed to have served as the driver during the incident.

The operation involved multiple police units, including the Guiguinto Municipal Police Station, Provincial Intelligence Unit Bulacan, Provincial Intelligence Division-Monitoring Unit, Bulakan Municipal Police Station, Obando Municipal Police Station, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit Bulacan, Regional Special Operations Group 3, and Regional Intelligence Unit 3.

Authorities recovered several pieces of evidence from the suspects, including firearms, ammunition, magazines, a grenade, motorcycles believed to have been used in the crime, mobile phones, identification cards and clothing allegedly worn during the shooting.

Mendez reaffirmed PRO3’s commitment to protecting communities and ensuring swift and transparent law enforcement in Central Luzon.

The suspects are currently detained at the Guiguinto Municipal Police Station. Charges of murder and frustrated homicide are being prepared for filing before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Malolos City, Bulacan.