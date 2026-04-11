Project Aruga: 100 children to get P2,000 monthly aid

LUBAO, Pampanga — A total of 100 children with disabilities will receive P2,000 in monthly financial assistance for one year under the newly launched Project Aruga on Friday.
The program, a partnership between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the provincial government, and the local government of Lubao, aims to provide comprehensive support, including medical intervention, access to education, and training for parents.
Lubao was chosen as the pilot area, targeting children with various conditions such as physical, intellectual, and psychosocial disabilities, including those with rare diseases.
“Kailangan sila talaga ang arugain. Ito ang aking pangarap—na ang mga batang ipinanganak na bingi, lumpo, o bulag... ay mabigyan ng sapat na atensyon,” said Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda.
She added that no child with special needs will be left behind in Pampanga, stressing that they deserve the same care, love, and opportunities to live a dignified life despite their conditions.
The local government assured that the program will work hand in hand with existing services provided by the province at the Pampanga Children’s Center.
Officials also vowed to conduct a strict and thorough selection process to ensure that only the poorest and most deserving families will benefit from the project.
DSWD Regional Director Venus Rebuldela announced that the program will be scaled up next year to accommodate more beneficiaries across the region.
Meanwhile, residents expressed hope that the initiative will also reach other areas in the province to help more families.
“Sana hindi lang sa Lubao kundi buong Pampanga para makinabang naman lahat,” said Emy Vergara.