Project Aruga: 100 children to get P2,000 monthly aid

LUBAO, Pampanga — A total of 100 children with disabilities will receive P2,000 in monthly financial assistance for one year under the newly launched Project Aruga on Friday.

The program, a partnership between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the provincial government, and the local government of Lubao, aims to provide comprehensive support, including medical intervention, access to education, and training for parents.

Lubao was chosen as the pilot area, targeting children with various conditions such as physical, intellectual, and psychosocial disabilities, including those with rare diseases.