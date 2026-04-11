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Print media redefines role in evolving digital landscape

UPMG officials lead the Print Summit and HeAdliners Awards 2025: (from left) Jeanette Dominguez, Secretary; Eve Bacani, CRB head; Edna Abong, director; Vivienne Motomal, president; Sherly Baula, treasurer; Aldwin Tolosa, P.R.O.; Carol Agabin, director; and Roda Zabat, Auditor.
UPMG officials lead the Print Summit and HeAdliners Awards 2025: (from left) Jeanette Dominguez, Secretary; Eve Bacani, CRB head; Edna Abong, director; Vivienne Motomal, president; Sherly Baula, treasurer; Aldwin Tolosa, P.R.O.; Carol Agabin, director; and Roda Zabat, Auditor.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of UPMG
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Leaders in media, advertising, and communications gathered last March for the United Print & Multimedia Group Print Summit and HeAdliners Awards 2025, highlighting how print continues to adapt in an increasingly digital-first environment.

Held 24 March 2026 at Dusit Thani Manila, the summit was themed “The Legacy of Print and Its Evolution,” and brought together publishers, executives and industry stakeholders to reassess print’s place in today’s media landscape.

UPMG officials lead the Print Summit and HeAdliners Awards 2025: (from left) Jeanette Dominguez, Secretary; Eve Bacani, CRB head; Edna Abong, director; Vivienne Motomal, president; Sherly Baula, treasurer; Aldwin Tolosa, P.R.O.; Carol Agabin, director; and Roda Zabat, Auditor.
Print media redefines role in evolving digital landscape

Credibility over speed

Discussions during the summit emphasized that while digital platforms dominate the speed of information, print continues to distinguish itself through credibility and verification.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan underscored the importance of accurate and reliable information amid the rise of misinformation, reinforcing print’s role as a trusted medium.

Speakers noted that print’s deliberate pace allows for deeper context and accountability — qualities seen as increasingly valuable in an era of fast-moving but often unverified content.

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