Print media redefines role in evolving digital landscape

Leaders in media, advertising, and communications gathered last March for the United Print & Multimedia Group Print Summit and HeAdliners Awards 2025, highlighting how print continues to adapt in an increasingly digital-first environment.

Held 24 March 2026 at Dusit Thani Manila, the summit was themed “The Legacy of Print and Its Evolution,” and brought together publishers, executives and industry stakeholders to reassess print’s place in today’s media landscape.