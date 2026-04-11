Print media redefines role in evolving digital landscape

Speakers noted that print’s deliberate pace allows for deeper context and accountability—qualities seen as increasingly valuable in an era of fast-moving but often unverified content.

The event also showcased sustained industry backing for print through the HeAdliners Awards 2025, which recognized advertising agencies and major corporations that continue to invest in print as part of integrated communication strategies.

Awardees included firms and institutions from various sectors, reflecting the medium’s continued relevance across industries.

The summit was supported by key partners such as the Ad Standards Council and major corporate sponsors, including SM Investments Corp., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Land Bank of the Philippines, Mondelez Philippines, and Pag-IBIG Fund.

Evolving, not declining

Panel discussions and keynote sessions pointed to a shift in how print operates—no longer competing directly with digital platforms, but complementing them by offering depth, context, and authority.

Industry leaders agreed that print’s value now lies in trust and storytelling, positioning it as a critical component of a broader media ecosystem.

The summit also served as a venue for collaboration among publishers and stakeholders, highlighting ongoing efforts to adapt to changing audience behavior and technological advancements.

UPMG officials said the future of print will depend on its ability to evolve strategically while maintaining its core strengths.

Rather than signaling decline, the summit underscored a more measured outlook: print remains relevant, supported by institutions and advertisers, and continues to play a vital role in delivering credible information to the public.