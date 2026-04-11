Print media redefines role in evolving digital landscape

Leaders in media, advertising, and communications gathered for the United Print & Multimedia Group (UPMG) Print Summit and HeAdliners Awards 2025, highlighting how print continues to adapt in an increasingly digital-first environment.
Held on March 24 at Dusit Thani Manila, the summit carried the theme “The Legacy of Print and Its Evolution,” bringing together publishers, executives, and industry stakeholders to reassess print’s place in today’s media landscape.
Discussions during the summit emphasized that while digital platforms dominate the speed of information, print continues to distinguish itself through credibility and verification.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan underscored the importance of accurate and reliable information amid the rise of misinformation, reinforcing print’s role as a trusted medium.
Speakers noted that print’s deliberate pace allows for deeper context and accountability—qualities seen as increasingly valuable in an era of fast-moving but often unverified content.
The event also showcased sustained industry backing for print through the HeAdliners Awards 2025, which recognized advertising agencies and major corporations that continue to invest in print as part of integrated communication strategies.
Awardees included firms and institutions from various sectors, reflecting the medium’s continued relevance across industries.
The summit was supported by key partners such as the Ad Standards Council and major corporate sponsors, including SM Investments Corp., International Container Terminal Services Inc., Land Bank of the Philippines, Mondelez Philippines, and Pag-IBIG Fund.
Panel discussions and keynote sessions pointed to a shift in how print operates—no longer competing directly with digital platforms, but complementing them by offering depth, context, and authority.
Industry leaders agreed that print’s value now lies in trust and storytelling, positioning it as a critical component of a broader media ecosystem.
The summit also served as a venue for collaboration among publishers and stakeholders, highlighting ongoing efforts to adapt to changing audience behavior and technological advancements.
UPMG officials said the future of print will depend on its ability to evolve strategically while maintaining its core strengths.
Rather than signaling decline, the summit underscored a more measured outlook: print remains relevant, supported by institutions and advertisers, and continues to play a vital role in delivering credible information to the public.