UPMG highlights print evolution at 2026 summit

The summit will feature Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan, Undersecretary for Strategic Media Campaigns of the Presidential Communications Office, as keynote speaker. He will be joined by guest speakers Dante “Klink” Ang II, chairperson of the Commission on Filipino Overseas, and solicitor general Darlene Marie Berberabe.

A panel discussion will also be held, bringing together industry practitioners and communication experts, including Robbie Aligada, Anthony Cabangon, Ana Ruby Pista, Blen Fernando and Wally Panganiban.

UPMG said the event aims to highlight the enduring role of print as a foundation of publishing, while recognizing how it continues to evolve alongside digital innovation. The integration of traditional and modern platforms underscores the industry’s adaptability, as well as the shared goal of delivering information and engaging audiences across formats.

The summit will culminate in the HeADliners Awards, which recognize outstanding agencies and advertisers that continue to champion print in a multimedia-driven environment.