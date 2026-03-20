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UPMG highlights print evolution at 2026 summit

UPMG unveils its lineup of speakers for the Print Summit and HeADliners Awards 2025, set on 24 March 2026 at the Glass Pavilion of Dusit Thani Manila, featuring keynote speaker Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan, guest speakers Dante ‘Klink’ Ang II and solicitor general Darlene Marie Berberabe, along with industry leaders for the panel discussion.
UPMG unveils its lineup of speakers for the Print Summit and HeADliners Awards 2025, set on 24 March 2026 at the Glass Pavilion of Dusit Thani Manila, featuring keynote speaker Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan, guest speakers Dante ‘Klink’ Ang II and solicitor general Darlene Marie Berberabe, along with industry leaders for the panel discussion.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of upmg
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The United Print and Multimedia Group (UPMG) is set to bring together key figures in media, advertising, and communications for the Print Summit and HeADliners Awards 2025, scheduled on 24 March 2026, at the Glass Pavilion of Dusit Thani Manila.

Anchored on the theme “The Legacy of Print and its Evolution,” the event will explore how traditional print continues to shape the media landscape even as digital platforms redefine content consumption.

UPMG unveils its lineup of speakers for the Print Summit and HeADliners Awards 2025, set on 24 March 2026 at the Glass Pavilion of Dusit Thani Manila, featuring keynote speaker Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan, guest speakers Dante ‘Klink’ Ang II and solicitor general Darlene Marie Berberabe, along with industry leaders for the panel discussion.
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The summit will feature Undersecretary Ramon Ilagan, Undersecretary for Strategic Media Campaigns of the Presidential Communications Office, as keynote speaker. He will be joined by guest speakers Dante “Klink” Ang II, chairperson of the Commission on Filipino Overseas, and solicitor general Darlene Marie Berberabe.

A panel discussion will also be held, bringing together industry practitioners and communication experts, including Robbie Aligada, Anthony Cabangon, Ana Ruby Pista, Blen Fernando and Wally Panganiban.

UPMG said the event aims to highlight the enduring role of print as a foundation of publishing, while recognizing how it continues to evolve alongside digital innovation. The integration of traditional and modern platforms underscores the industry’s adaptability, as well as the shared goal of delivering information and engaging audiences across formats.

The summit will culminate in the HeADliners Awards, which recognize outstanding agencies and advertisers that continue to champion print in a multimedia-driven environment.

Print Summit PH
HeADliners Awards
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