PNP, DTI, BoC bust P1.8-B illegal goods

In Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, authorities served a search warrant at a facility inside the Cebu Light Industrial Park in Barangay Basak, leading to the arrest of five individuals, including four foreign nationals, for alleged falsification and use of falsified documents under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code.

Investigators discovered a large-scale illicit cigarette manufacturing operation, seizing thousands of boxes of cigarettes with alleged fake tax stamps, along with production machines, raw tobacco materials, and packaging supplies. The seized items were valued at about P1.1 billion. The suspects are now in police custody.

Later that day, the CIDG led another operation in Valenzuela City under “Oplan Mega Shopper,” in coordination with the BoC, DTI and other agencies.

Acting on intelligence reports and a Letter of Authority issued by Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, authorities inspected a warehouse in Barangay East Canumay and confiscated imported perfumes worth approximately P700 million.

The main suspect, identified only as “Allen,” remains at large as follow-up operations continue. The seized goods will undergo verification by the DTI for compliance with safety and quality standards under Republic Act 7394.

All confiscated items are now under the custody of the Bureau of Customs, while criminal charges are being prepared.

In Surigao del Sur, police also conducted an anti-illegal mining operation in Barangay Osmeña, Tagbina.

Personnel of the 1st Surigao del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company, together with local police and the DENR, arrested two individuals for alleged violation of Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Authorities confiscated mining equipment, including a water pump, sluice mats, digging tools, and about 70 sacks of soil suspected to contain traces of gold. The materials are now undergoing laboratory analysis.

The arrested individuals are in police custody, while the seized items were turned over to the DENR for proper disposition.

Authorities said the operations reflect a stronger, intelligence-driven enforcement campaign under PNP leadership, targeting both economic crimes and environmental violations.

“The message is clear: Illegal activities — whether economic or environmental — will not be tolerated. The PNP, in close coordination with partner agencies, remains committed to enforcing the law, protecting the public, and safeguarding the nation’s future,” PNP chief Gen. Milenio Nartatez said.