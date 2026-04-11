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Parañaque launches 'Libreng Sakay' on 13 April

Parañaque launches 'Libreng Sakay' on 13 April
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The Parañaque City government will launch its own “libreng sakay” (free ride) program starting Monday, 13 April.

In an announcement, the local government said 40 jeepney units will be deployed along the Sucat–Baclaran, Sucat–Kabihasnan, and Sucat–Merville routes during rush hours, from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Parañaque launches 'Libreng Sakay' on 13 April
CDO to deploy free rides on Monday

The free ride program forms part of the city’s energy conservation efforts and aims to help drivers reduce fuel expenses.

Mayor Olivarez also urged commuters to shift to shared public transportation instead of using private vehicles to help reduce fuel consumption.

Parañaque launches 'Libreng Sakay' on 13 April
'Libreng Sakay' in Manila continues

In addition, the city will provide rice subsidies to 25,000 vulnerable households for at least six months to help them cope with the ongoing crisis.

Paranaque City
libreng sakay
Parañaque

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