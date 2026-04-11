Over 477,000 trike drivers get cash aid

“In Metro Manila, the number of drivers we have served is more than 265,000. Next week, we will have a special payout for drivers who were not able to claim or were not included in the list. For tricycle drivers outside Metro Manila, particularly in major cities, we served more than 212,000 drivers last week,” Dumlao said.

“As of today until tomorrow, in some areas, the distribution will continue for other tricycle drivers,” she added.

Dumlao said special payout schedules have been set for Metro Manila drivers who were unable to receive their CRA during the regular payout: tricycle drivers on 14 April, jeepney drivers on 15 April, TNVS drivers on 16 April, and motorcycle taxi drivers and delivery riders from 17 to 19 April.

For areas outside Metro Manila, Dumlao said the DSWD is awaiting the submission of lists of tricycle drivers.

“We prioritized cities because they were the first to submit their lists, and in major cities we saw the largest number of tricycle drivers,” she said.