Kultura launches summer crawl celebrating Filipino artisans

Personalization stations are also featured, where visitors can create customized jewelry, engrave tumblers and wooden keepsakes, or decorate tote bags and pouches.

Beyond entertainment, the event serves as a platform for Filipino-made products.

Among the highlights are handcrafted summer fashion pieces including embroidered polos, upcycled apparel and modern Filipiniana, with selected resortwear offered at discounts of up to 50 percent.

The event also features jewelry made from Philippine pearls, home and dining items designed by local artisans, and souvenir accessories such as canvas totes and hats.

Kultura said a portion of the showcase is dedicated to “crafts for a cause,” featuring products made by artisans from partner foundations and vulnerable communities. Proceeds from these items help sustain livelihoods and preserve traditional craft techniques.

Opening day activities at Greenhills and Estancia include live performances by the band It All Started In May and promotional treats such as complimentary halo-halo for shoppers who participate in activities at partner booths.

Kultura said the Summer Crawl aims to celebrate Filipino heritage while encouraging consumers to support local artisans and social enterprises.