NCAA rolls out aerobic gymnastics

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio underscored the significance of the initiative, noting that the NCAA’s involvement could serve as a vital grassroots pipeline for future national athletes.

“Every gymnast we see here could be a future national athlete. The NCAA is giving them a stage, and the PSC is committed to supporting programs that transform potential into performance. This is how we build champions, not overnight, but through sustained grassroots development,’’ Gregorio said.

“I admire the leadership of the NCAA and its sincere desire to help the development of our future national athletes. I am really happy and thankful for their commitment.”

Aerobic gymnastics, defined internationally as the ability to perform continuous, high-intensity movement patterns to music, complements artistic gymnastics — the sport where Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo has brought pride to the country.

By introducing aerobic gymnastics at the collegiate level, the NCAA is widening the base of athletes who could eventually specialize and compete at elite levels.

“We want to ensure that collegiate athletes are given opportunities to grow, and gymnastics is a discipline that can sharpen their skills, discipline and artistry,” Gregorio said.

NCAA management committee member Paul Supan of Jose Rizal University which will host the event emphasized that the collaboration with PSC and GAP strengthens the league’s role in athlete development.