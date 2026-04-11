Miss Manila 2026 unveils bigger stage, bolder vision

This year’s edition gains major momentum through its collaboration with Sparkle GMA Artist Center and Empire Philippines, strengthening its ties to both the entertainment industry and the national pageant scene. Present at the launch were key figures including GMA Network Senior Vice President Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdez and Miss Universe Philippines Organization Executive Vice President Voltaire Tayag, underscoring the pageant’s growing influence.

More than a city title, Miss Manila 2026 is positioned as a launchpad. The winner will secure an exclusive management contract with Sparkle GMA, opening doors to mainstream media and entertainment, while also earning the distinction of representing Manila at the Miss Universe Philippines competition—one of the most competitive national stages in the country.

The road to the crown begins with the official call for applicants on April 13, followed by the unveiling of candidates on April 30. The journey culminates in a grand coronation night set on June 26 at the historic Manila Metropolitan Theater, a fitting venue for a pageant rooted in heritage yet driven by modern ambition.

With its reimagined framework, Miss Manila 2026 is not merely searching for a queen—it is shaping a symbol of the capital’s evolving identity, where beauty meets purpose and every Manileña is given a chance to rise.