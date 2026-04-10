Miss Manila 2026 announced

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso leads the ceremonial contract signing for the official launch of the Miss Manila 2026 beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Isko said the pageant, held in partnership with Sparkle GMA, Empire Philippines, and the Manila city government, carries the theme “New Manila, My Manila.” Casting begins April 15, with the coronation night set for June 26 at the Metropolitan Theater. JohnCarloMagallon

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso leads the ceremonial contract signing for the official launch of the Miss Manila 2026 beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Isko said the pageant, held in partnership with Sparkle GMA, Empire Philippines, and the Manila city government, carries the theme “New Manila, My Manila.” Casting begins April 15, with the coronation night set for June 26 at the Metropolitan Theater. JohnCarloMagallon

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso leads the ceremonial contract signing for the official launch of the Miss Manila 2026 beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Isko said the pageant, held in partnership with Sparkle GMA, Empire Philippines, and the Manila city government, carries the theme “New Manila, My Manila.” Casting begins April 15, with the coronation night set for June 26 at the Metropolitan Theater. John Carlo Magallon

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso leads the ceremonial contract signing for the official launch of the Miss Manila 2026 beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Isko said the pageant, held in partnership with Sparkle GMA, Empire Philippines, and the Manila city government, carries the theme “New Manila, My Manila.” Casting begins April 15, with the coronation night set for June 26 at the Metropolitan Theater. John Carlo Magallon

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso leads the ceremonial contract signing for the official launch of the Miss Manila 2026 beauty pageant at a hotel in Manila on Friday, 10 April 2026. Isko said the pageant, held in partnership with Sparkle GMA, Empire Philippines, and the Manila city government, carries the theme “New Manila, My Manila.” Casting begins April 15, with the coronation night set for June 26 at the Metropolitan Theater. John Carlo Magallon