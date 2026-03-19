DHSUD pushes Expanded 4PH rollout with Central Luzon housing fair

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is ramping up the rollout of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, with more than 20,000 housing units showcased at a regional housing fair in Central Luzon.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the opening of the two-day Housing Fair 2026 Central Luzon at the LausGroup Event Center, alongside Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta.
The event, organized by Pag-IBIG Fund, forms part of DHSUD’s broader strategy to expand access to affordable housing, particularly for working-class Filipinos, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive.
Around 40 private developers participated, presenting more than 20,000 housing units—mostly socialized housing projects—across various parts of Luzon under the Expanded 4PH Program.
“Ang housing fair na ito ng Pag-IBIG Fund ay alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr. ay mas palawakin pa ang Expanded 4PH at magbigay ng mga housing options lalo na para sa ating mga working class na isa sa mga prayoridad ng ating Pangulo,” Aliling said.
He added that DHSUD will continue mounting similar housing fairs in major cities nationwide to bring housing services closer to Filipinos seeking safe, decent and affordable homes.
“Asahan po ninyo na tuluy-tuloy ang mga housing fair na ito sa iba’t ibang major cities sa bansa upang mas ilapit natin ang serbisyong pabahay sa ating mga kababayan na patuloy na nangangarap na magkaroon ng sariling tahanan na disente, mas ligtas at abot-kaya,” he said.
The units on offer include subdivision-type or house-and-lot packages, as well as vertical housing such as condominium developments across Central Luzon.
“Mas maraming pagpipilian, at siguradong may aakma sa pangangailangan at kapasidad ng ating mga kababayan,” Aliling added.
Pag-IBIG Fund reported that around 2,000 prospective homebuyers attended the opening day of the housing fair, reflecting strong demand for affordable housing in the region.