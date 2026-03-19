DHSUD pushes Expanded 4PH rollout with Central Luzon housing fair

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is ramping up the rollout of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, with more than 20,000 housing units showcased at a regional housing fair in Central Luzon.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the opening of the two-day Housing Fair 2026 Central Luzon at the LausGroup Event Center, alongside Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta.

The event, organized by Pag-IBIG Fund, forms part of DHSUD’s broader strategy to expand access to affordable housing, particularly for working-class Filipinos, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive.