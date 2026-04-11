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Luminous threads: Frette Philippines unveils new rest philosophy

FRETTE’S ‘Life is A Bed’ campaign invites you to embrace the art of living well, where every moment of rest is draped in the timeless elegance of Italian craftsmanship.
FRETTE’S ‘Life is A Bed’ campaign invites you to embrace the art of living well, where every moment of rest is draped in the timeless elegance of Italian craftsmanship.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
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In the hallowed, sun-drenched sanctuary of her private residence, entrepreneur and perennial style maven Pam Lopez orchestrated a luncheon that was a multi-sensory manifesto.

CAROLE Tagle and the gracious Frette hostess Pam Lopez.
CAROLE Tagle and the gracious Frette hostess Pam Lopez.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines

To unveil Frette Philippines’ latest global campaign, “Life is a Bed,” Lopez gathered an elite assembly of Manila’s most discerning architects and creative visionaries, transforming her home into a temple of refined living.

FRETTE’S ‘Life is A Bed’ campaign invites you to embrace the art of living well, where every moment of rest is draped in the timeless elegance of Italian craftsmanship.
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The afternoon unfolded as a rhythmic masterclass in the art of the host, where the 160-year legacy of Italian craftsmanship met the ephemeral beauty of lush, organic arrangements by Floret of Rustan’s, underscoring true luxury as a dialogue between heritage and the present moment.

The pièce de résistance was a surreal, poetic installation that redefined the boundaries of domestic bliss: a pristine Frette bed, impeccably dressed and stationed amid the verdant sprawl of a manicured garden. This striking tableau served as the ultimate embodiment of the campaign’s philosophy — that the sanctuary of exquisite linens is not confined to four walls, but is a portable state of grace.

FRETTE and floret in one gorgeous tablescape.
FRETTE and floret in one gorgeous tablescape.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines

As guests marveled at the juxtaposition of fine weave against raw nature, it became clear that the bed is not merely furniture, but the very epicenter of a life curated with intention and soul.

The gathering was a celebration of the creative community and the shared pursuit of beauty and comfort. As the afternoon drew to a close, the “Life is a Bed” campaign left a lasting impression — reminding everyone that when life is draped in the finest linens, every moment becomes an occasion.

HOST Anne Gauthier Das Neves.
HOST Anne Gauthier Das Neves.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
BAMBINA Olivares
BAMBINA OlivaresPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
JJ Acuña
JJ AcuñaPHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
TC Alvarez Sibal and Frette brand director Mia San Agustin.
TC Alvarez Sibal and Frette brand director Mia San Agustin.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
CARLO Calma and Nicole Jacinto Gonzales.
CARLO Calma and Nicole Jacinto Gonzales.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
CECILE Ravelas, Iñigo Elizalde and Mark Wilson.
CECILE Ravelas, Iñigo Elizalde and Mark Wilson.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
THE Frette Crew: Standing (from left) Mark Wilson, Daily Tribune’s Luis Espiritu, Carole Tagle and TC Sibal. Seated: Carlo Calma, Pam Lopez, JJ Acuña, Bambina Olivares, Cecil Ravelas and Iñigo Elizalde.
THE Frette Crew: Standing (from left) Mark Wilson, Daily Tribune’s Luis Espiritu, Carole Tagle and TC Sibal. Seated: Carlo Calma, Pam Lopez, JJ Acuña, Bambina Olivares, Cecil Ravelas and Iñigo Elizalde.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Frette Philippines
Frette Philippines Life is a Bed campaign
Pam Lopez luxury lifestyle event Manila
Italian luxury linens brand Frette launch

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