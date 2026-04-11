Go files ‘malasakit’ bill to ease fuel shock

In his explanatory note, Go cited the escalating tensions in the Middle East involving major oil-producing nations and critical transit routes as a key driver of fuel price volatility.

He pointed to the conflict involving Iran and the US and Israel, as well as disruptions in vital corridors like the Strait of Hormuz, as factors constraining supply and destabilizing global markets.

He noted that global crude prices recently surged past $115 per barrel, underscoring the Philippines’ vulnerability to external shocks as a net oil importer.

One-month grace on bills

The measure mandates a 30-day grace period for all loans from GSIS, SSS, Pag-IBIG, and other government lending institutions, without incurring interest, penalties, or other charges.

Go highlighted that the US-Israel and Iran conflict led to the fuel instability, causing markets to ramp up gas prices.

The bill directs the Department of Trade and Industry to strictly enforce laws against hoarding, profiteering, price manipulation, and other practices that alter the supply and distribution of goods, commodities, and services.

The bill also authorizes the implementation of temporary price control measures on necessities, including medicine and residential rents, during significant fuel price increases or national energy emergencies.

Additionally, the measure mandates a minimum 30-day grace period for utility bills of residents and small businesses, including other utilities without drawbacks or additional charges, providing socioeconomic relief to Filipinos.