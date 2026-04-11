Go calls for stronger support for OFWs amid ME deployment slowdown

“The government should have a clear plan for our OFWs who are affected by the situation in West Asia. We cannot neglect their welfare, especially when their jobs and livelihoods are affected,” Go said.

Go also said that continued assistance is needed for those who may be displaced or returning to the country.

“If there are Filipinos who were forced to withdraw or return home, there should be assistance ready for them, from employment to temporary support, so they can recover and get back on their feet,” he added.

Cacdac clarified that there are no confirmed reports of tens of thousands of stranded OFWs and noted that government agencies have been assisting affected workers at airports since the onset of the conflict.

He added that financial aid, temporary shelter, transportation, and travel assistance are being provided by government agencies.

Recognizing these efforts, Go said it is vital to implement long-term interventions beyond immediate relief.

“It is good that there is immediate assistance, but we also need to think about long-term solutions. There should be a clear direction on how to help OFWs find new sources of livelihood,” Go said.

The DMW has also been coordinating with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and local government units to organize job fairs and livelihood programs for returning workers, providing employment opportunities and helping them reintegrate into society.

Currently, there is no total deployment ban in place, but authorities continue to closely monitor the situation as tensions persist, according to the DMW.

Go reaffirmed his commitment to OFWs, noting his role as one of the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act No. 11641, which consolidates government efforts to provide more responsive support to Filipinos working abroad.