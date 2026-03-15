Bong Go demands 24/7 access to Phl embassies

“Your offices abroad must remain open 24/7 and be ready to help whenever our migrant workers approach you,” Go said. “They have no one else to turn to but their fellow Filipinos.”

The senator’s remarks accompanied his support for the nomination of Raphael Perpetuo Mercado Lotilla as the Philippine ambassador to the Holy See, along with the ad interim appointments of Foreign Service officials Christian Luna de Jesus, Anthony Achilles Larin Mandap and Judy Barbara Guiang Robianes.

The call for better accessibility comes as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reports that more than 1,100 Filipinos in countries such as Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have expressed intent to return home.

While over 1,800 workers have received on-the-ground assistance, some migrant groups have raised concerns over coordination delays and unresponsive emergency hotlines.

Go also addressed recent reports of poor treatment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) by government staff. A Migrant Workers Office employee in Bahrain was recently recalled after a viral video allegedly showed the staff member berating OFWs seeking financial aid.

“Do not scold our countrymen who are in need of help,” Go said. “It is difficult enough to be away from family; the safety and welfare of our citizens in danger must remain the top priority.”

The DMW has activated contingency plans for voluntary repatriation, but Go stressed that the effectiveness of these plans relies on the constant availability of diplomatic personnel in conflict-affected areas.