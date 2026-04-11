German chamber elects new leadership to boost Philippines ties

“As the business environment continues to evolve, it is important to maintain a clear and consistent framework for cooperation between Germany and the Philippines,” Scheld said. “GPCCI will continue to support this by facilitating structured dialogues, enabling practical collaboration, and contributing to areas where German expertise can complement local priorities, including within the broader ASEAN context.”

Diverse board

The new board includes leaders from various industries, reflecting the breadth of the German-Philippine business community. Among them are Brenda Baylon of PV2 Energie Philippines Inc., Holger Beck of Lufthansa Technik Philippines Inc., Matthias Koehler of EMTS Group, Stefan Kolbe of Melchers Philippines Inc., Roland Metelmann of Fuchs Lubricants Philippines Inc., Hendrik Mollenhauer of PwC Philippines Inc., and Dr. Bin Wang of Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines Inc.

Christopher Zimmer will continue to serve as executive director of the chamber.

Focus on economic cooperation

With the new leadership in place, GPCCI reaffirmed its commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties through policy advocacy, industry engagement, and business support services.

The chamber said it will align its initiatives with national and regional priorities, including the Philippines’ role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and focus on key sectors such as the digital economy, energy, infrastructure, sustainable technologies, and healthcare.

“We look forward to working closely with our newly elected Board and our partners in both the public and private sectors,” Zimmer said. “Through our joint efforts, we aim to further strengthen German-Philippine economic relations and create more opportunities for our members and stakeholders.”

GPCCI is the official representative of German businesses in the Philippines and is part of the global AHK network, which operates in 93 countries. The chamber connects around 300 member companies and supports German firms in market entry, business development, and partnerships across the country.