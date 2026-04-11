GenSan fishing industry hit by fuel crisis

The hardship extends deeply into coastal communities such as Barangay Labangal, where small fishers have been forced to abandon the sea. Many are now turning to odd jobs, food vending, or boat repairs just to survive. “Some boat owners are selling their vessels because they can no longer afford the fuel,” lamented fisherman Armando Torrejos.

Local industry groups are demanding a government-mandated special fuel allocation—a regulated and sustained fuel supply specifically for the fishing sector—arguing that temporary subsidies are inadequate for long-term recovery.

The Office of the City Agriculturist has begun profiling affected fishers to determine potential assistance packages, but stakeholders insist that broader policy action is essential. Industry representatives are now preparing to bring the matter to the Philippine Senate, seeking legislative measures to protect the livelihoods that sustain General Santos’s fishing economy.