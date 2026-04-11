Fuel crisis threatens GenSan fishing industry

Marfin Tan, a representative of the commercial fishing sector, said some companies have already cut operations by as much as 30 percent as fuel costs continue to surge.

“At this rate, the entire industry could collapse,” Tan cautioned, stressing the urgent need to stabilize fuel supply.

The impact is being felt most in coastal communities like Barangay Labangal, where many small fishers have been pushed off the water. With fishing no longer sustainable, some have turned to odd jobs, food vending, or boat repairs just to get by.

“Some boat owners are selling their vessels because they can no longer afford the fuel,” said fisherman Armando Torrejos.

Industry groups are now calling for a government-mandated special fuel allocation — a steady, regulated supply dedicated to the fishing sector — arguing that short-term subsidies are not enough to ensure long-term survival.

The Office of the City Agriculturist has started profiling affected fishers to determine possible assistance, but stakeholders say broader policy action is urgently needed.

Industry representatives are preparing to elevate the issue to the Senate, pushing for legislative measures to protect the livelihoods that sustain General Santos City’s fishing economy.