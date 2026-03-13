NCR tricycle drivers first to get P5,000 fuel aid — DSWD

“This is a simultaneous payout and will be released on designated payout sites at the time set by their local governments. They just have to present their valid driver’s license as certifications are already submitted to the respective social welfare,” she said.

Dumlao said the DSWD is strictly complying with the special provisions of the General Appropriations Act to prevent the aid from being politicized.

“We ensure that all safeguards are in place. We coordinated with the LGUs because they were the ones who knew the tricycle drivers plying in their jurisdictions. Certifications from social welfare development officers and local chief executives were already released proving that these drivers belong to the affected sector. A Help Desk would also be set up on various payout sites,” she explained.

To date, the DSWD has identified 39 payout sites in the National Capital Region, each expected to release assistance to 1,000 beneficiaries, divided into morning and afternoon batches.

Dumlao said the AICS fund under the 2026 General Appropriations Act currently exceeds P60 billion, with P30 billion allocated to the DSWD.

“The DSWD is also monitoring the Middle East tensions, and if they escalate, the DSWD is ready to provide additional interventions as may be necessary,” she said.