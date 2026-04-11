Derrick Rose returns to Manila for ArenaPlus fan event

Speaking ahead of the event, Rose expressed appreciation for Filipino fans, recalling the strong support he received during his previous visits in 2011 and 2013.

“The love that I just received from being here last time was a great time. The energy was great and always being with ArenaPlus is a great experience,” Rose said.

He also shared plans to explore Manila during his stay.

“[I’m looking forward to] sightseeing a little bit. Now, I got the energy to do that—we got two days here, so I’ll be able to go around and see what Manila has to offer,” he added.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the event, where Rose will participate in interactive activities organized by ArenaPlus.

“[Fans], make sure you all show up early. Thank you for the support, and once again, thank you, thank you, thank you for always being there when we needed you. Peace out,” Rose said.

Several Filipino athletes and celebrities are also set to appear, including Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, RJ Abarrientos, Miguel Tabuena, and Luis Manzano.