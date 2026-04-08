Derrick Rose returns to Manila for ArenaPlus event

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose is set to return to the Philippines for the second time in seven months, headlining an ArenaPlus event on 11 April at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City.

Rose, who signed a landmark partnership with ArenaPlus last September, will be the main attraction in what organizers describe as an action-packed event ahead of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, which begin on 15 April.

The visit coincides with ArenaPlus’ ongoing “Playoffs MVP: Battle for the Most Valuable Predictor,” a free-to-play bracket prediction contest tied to its P1 billion MVP Dream promo launched on 21 March.