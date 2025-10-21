ICA, San Beda blast WBL foes

Immaculate Conception (ICA) and San Beda College-Alabang routed their foes in Sunday’s opening salvo of the Women’s Basketball League (WBL) supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) at the Claret School in Quezon City.

Maddie Dominique Parcon erupted with 16 points as San Beda scuttled Assumption College-San Lorenzo, 69-30, for the early edge in the premium U18 Competitive Division.

Ericha Chloe Dimayuga, meanwhile, scored 10 points in leading ICA past St. Catherine of Alexandria, 65-21, to claim the initial lead in Group A of the 18-under Developmental Division.

The other teams competing in the Competitive Division are Chiang Kai Shek School, La Salle College-Antipolo and Miriam College.

De la Salle Santiago Zobel (DLSZ) School, College of the Holy Spirit, St. Bridget School, St. Theresa’s College, and the University of the Philippines Rural High School make up the Developmental roster.

Guest of honor and lawyer Erika Dy, executive director of the SBP, emphasized the girls’ and the women’s role in sports and its development in her speech. Dy used to play for DLSZ in the WBL.

National Grils U16 coach Julie Amos also recounted her experience as a player, then as a coach, in the WBL. Her present U16 team competed in the U16 FIBA Asia.

Six members of that team were also present and were recognized.

The SBP vowed to support the WBL as part of its talent identification pool.