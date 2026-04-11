BOC seizes P705-M counterfeit perfumes, cosmetics in Valenzuela

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized P705 million worth of assorted counterfeit perfumes and cosmetic products during an enforcement operation in Valenzuela City.

The operation stemmed from intelligence from the Office of the Commissioner, which was validated through field verification and inter-agency coordination.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service of the Manila International Container Port conducted surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations on a warehouse in Valenzuela City suspected of storing counterfeit luxury perfumes and other unregulated cosmetic products.