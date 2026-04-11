BOC seizes P705-M counterfeit perfumes, cosmetics in Valenzuela

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) seized P705 million worth of assorted counterfeit perfumes and cosmetic products during an enforcement operation in Valenzuela City.
The operation stemmed from intelligence from the Office of the Commissioner, which was validated through field verification and inter-agency coordination.
The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service of the Manila International Container Port conducted surveillance and intelligence-gathering operations on a warehouse in Valenzuela City suspected of storing counterfeit luxury perfumes and other unregulated cosmetic products.
On April 10, a Letter of Authority—approved by the Commissioner on the same day—was issued, enabling the immediate conduct of enforcement action. It was promptly served by a composite team composed of personnel from CIIS-MICP and the Enforcement and Security Service–Manila International Container Port, with support from operatives of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Philippine National Police.
Initial inspection of the warehouse revealed large volumes of counterfeit cosmetic items and luxury-inspired perfumes bearing the marks of various international brands, including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Versace, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein, Bulgari, Giorgio Armani, Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Paco Rabanne, Issey Miyake, Jo Malone, Davidoff, Lanvin Éclat, and Victoria’s Secret, among others.
Based on initial assessment, the total value of the seized goods is estimated at P705,168,000.