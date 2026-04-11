Birthday cake scam victimizing seniors bared

The Quezon City government issued a warning on Saturday following reports of a fraudulent scheme targeting senior citizens through the delivery of fake birthday packages to their homes.
“Senior citizens are encouraged not to readily open their doors or allow unknown individuals to enter their homes. Safety is important, so it is best to first verify the identity of anyone knocking or going around your community,” the city government said.
Residents were reminded that the QC government does not distribute birthday cakes. Instead, it provides birthday packages containing basic grocery items such as milk, a pasta and sauce bundle, biscuits and other products that help support the health of senior citizens.
The city government also noted that these birthday packages are distributed monthly through barangays, based on the official list of QCitizens with senior citizen IDs.
On 7 April, around 4 a.m., a 69-year-old grandmother and her two grandchildren in Barangay San Bartolome, Novaliches, Quezon City, were victimized by a group posing as local government workers offering a birthday cake.