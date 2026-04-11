BI rescues surrogacy trafficking victim at NAIA

She initially claimed she was a returning overseas Filipino worker set to work as a domestic helper.

However, officers from the BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section uncovered inconsistencies in her travel plans.

Records showed she was scheduled to travel from Hong Kong to Beijing, China, and eventually to Tbilisi, Georgia, where she was to work as a gestational surrogate.

During questioning, the woman admitted she had been recruited through Facebook Messenger by a female agent who promised her a payment of P490,000 after giving birth.