BI nabs 2 foreign fugitives in Pampanga, Parañaque raids

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested two foreign fugitives in separate operations in Pampanga and Parañaque City amid the government’s intensified crackdown on transnational crime.

Operatives from the agency’s Fugitive Search Unit, working with international law enforcement partners, first apprehended South Korean national Kim Namhoon, 48, at a residential compound in Angeles City, Pampanga, on April 6.

Kim is wanted in South Korea for fraud, with a warrant issued by the Seoul Nambu District Court in 2017. He allegedly falsified a construction subcontract in 2014 and used it to defraud a victim of about 30 million Korean won. He is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice and has reportedly overstayed in the Philippines since 2017.