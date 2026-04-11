Aurora gov’t rolls out aid plan as fuel prices surge

BALER, AURORA — As the province continues to feel the heavy impact of soaring fuel prices, the Provincial Government of Aurora has laid out concrete plans to provide much-needed assistance to its constituents.
During the 38th Regular Session of the 16th Sangguniang Panlalawigan held on April 7, local legislators emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to cushion the economic blow, particularly affecting the agriculture sector and daily commuters.
In his directive, Vice Governor Patrick Alexis Angara stressed the importance of immediate action to help residents cope with the rising cost of living.
“We need to ensure that our programs and resources are directed where they are needed most,” Angara said. “Amid these challenging times brought about by high fuel costs, we must restructure and strengthen our services to effectively extend a helping hand to every family in Aurora.”
The vice governor instructed Provincial Administrator Shierwin H. Taay to submit proposed Programs, Projects, and Activities (PPAs), including the restructuring of plans across all provincial offices to ensure the efficient delivery of aid.
To ensure faster and more transparent governance, the body also approved a resolution designating new authorized signatories. The move aims to expedite transactions and improve the efficiency of government services.
Meanwhile, the session passed on third reading an ordinance aimed at institutionalizing excellence in public service. The measure, titled “An Ordinance Institutionalizing the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) in the Province of Aurora,” seeks to ensure that the province maintains high standards of leadership and service delivery.