Aurora gov’t rolls out aid plan as fuel prices surge

BALER, AURORA — As the province continues to feel the heavy impact of soaring fuel prices, the Provincial Government of Aurora has laid out concrete plans to provide much-needed assistance to its constituents.

During the 38th Regular Session of the 16th Sangguniang Panlalawigan held on April 7, local legislators emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to cushion the economic blow, particularly affecting the agriculture sector and daily commuters.

In his directive, Vice Governor Patrick Alexis Angara stressed the importance of immediate action to help residents cope with the rising cost of living.